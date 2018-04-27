0 Mayor Strickland going after property owners who owe taxes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you owe the city property taxes, you better pay up.

FOX13 investigates has learned the Strickland Administration is going after property owners who owe at least five thousand dollars.

“We got to go after these folks," Mayor Jim Strickland told FOX13.

The mayor said some of these property owners owe taxes dating back to 2015.

"We are going to make people pay their taxes. They need to pay their taxes, and we started with the people who are already paying their county taxes because they have the money to pay because they have the money to pay," said the mayor.

FOX13 first learned about this new approach in March of last year when we filled an open records request. Thirteen months later, we finally got more than 300 documents listing every property owner delinquent on city taxes.

FOX13 found the city hall memo that said the administration will aggressively collect at least the top 100 most owed tax deadbeats on the attached list and there are 96 for which $5,000 or more owed.

The amount of money collected in back taxes is more than half a million dollars, according to the mayor's office. Money the mayor told us the city needs to fix "streets, fire, police, fire, libraries, and community centers.”

FOX13 looked through the tax records and discovered some of the address are homes, churches, vacant lots, business and properties belonging to investors.

"They have the money they were just purposely saying, purposely thumbing their nose at the city saying we are not going to pay our taxes. We are coming after you," said Mayor Strickland.

