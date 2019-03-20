0 Mayor Strickland releases proposal to increase pay for public safety workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Mayor Jim Strickland is proposing a pay increase for public safety workers this year.

Strickland took to Facebook to make the announcement. He hopes to increase their pay by three percent.

"I am committed to recruiting and retaining quality employees, and I understand that this requires making the right investments to keep us competitive. This year, I’m pleased to announce a proposed 3% increase in pay for our public safety employees in our budget," Mayor Strickland said in the release.

Strickland told FOX13 that if you include the previous raise public safety workers got, it’s not a bad thing.

He said if city council approves the three percent raise he is asking for, that would mean commissioned firefighters and commissioned police officers would get more money by July 1, 2019.

Strickland said the raises would likely cost the city between $8 million and $9 million. But he also said most of the nearly $10 million the city gains in revenue without tax increases goes toward public safety.

However, not everyone who lives in Memphis is satisfied.

“No, I don’t think three percent would be a lot at all,” said Reba Kiregeel, a resident. “Three percent is the least they should get.”

Strickland said he wishes he could give more but the city’s budget is “constrained,” so they cannot afford a larger raise.

“I’m very proud. If these go into effect, these officers will receive an 8.75-to-10.7 percent pay raise in the three plus years I’ve been mayor,” Strickland said.

When Strickland was a council member in 2010, he asked to amend the budget to cut city employees’ pay in order to dodge a property tax increase that would pay for schools.

“I voted against the budget in 2010 because it cut the school funding and used that $57 million in cutting school funding and then spent that on the raises – and that was reckless,” said Strickland.

The news release says in part:

Since 2016, we have been committed to making improvements. Including the 3% proposal, below is a summary of what we have been able to do so far for public safety:

Police Commissioned with 11 years or less will have received a total of 8.75% in pay increases, $500 bonus + $6,400-7,000 retention bonuses.

Police Commissioned with 12 years or more will have received a total of 10.75% in pay increases + $2100 bonuses.

Commissioned Fire and Fire operators will have received a total of 9.00 % in pay increases and $500 bonus.

