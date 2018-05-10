Mayor Strickland signs letter of intent to redevelop 100 North Main building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Mayor Jim Strickland took a major step forward for the City of Memphis Thursday afternoon.
Strickland, along with a joint venture between Loews Hotel Holding Corporation and THM Memphis Acquisitions, LLC, have entered into a letter of intent to redevelop the 100 North Main building and adjacent properties into a convention center hotel and auxiliary developments.
According to the City of Memphis, Mayor Strickland signed the letter today.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee man accused of sex act with horse twice in one week
- Video: Adults join fight between students at Memphis high school
- 'Left eye' killer leaves behind trail of bodies in Mississippi
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
“This project, if realized, would be two major steps forward — both with a new convention center hotel and the reimagining of a historic property,” Mayor Strickland said. “This could represent a major investment in Downtown — which means a major investment in all of Memphis with new jobs and more economic growth from which all Memphians will benefit. I’m eager to work with these partners to make this a reality.”
You can read the entire letter of intent here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}