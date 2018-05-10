  • Mayor Strickland signs letter of intent to redevelop 100 North Main building

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Mayor Jim Strickland took a major step forward for the City of Memphis Thursday afternoon. 

    Strickland, along with a joint venture between Loews Hotel Holding Corporation and THM Memphis Acquisitions, LLC, have entered into a letter of intent to redevelop the 100 North Main building and adjacent properties into a convention center hotel and auxiliary developments.

    According to the City of Memphis, Mayor Strickland signed the letter today. 

    “This project, if realized, would be two major steps forward — both with a new convention center hotel and the reimagining of a historic property,” Mayor Strickland said. “This could represent a major investment in Downtown — which means a major investment in all of Memphis with new jobs and more economic growth from which all Memphians will benefit. I’m eager to work with these partners to make this a reality.”

    You can read the entire letter of intent here.

