Mayoral candidate's sign vandalized with slurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A defaced sign of mayoral candidate Tami Sawyer is causing controversy.
Slurs against African Americans and women like b**** and n*** were written on Sawyer's campaign sign.
FOX13 reached out to Sawyer's campaign. Her campaign manager said they are aware of the damage but are not reporting it to the police.
We also reached out to the Shelby County Election Commission, they said candidates would not report sign damage to them - that is a police matter.
However, a police report has not been filed.
