MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in north Mississippi

COAHOMA COUNTY, Mississippi - Investigators are searching for answers after an officer-involved shooting in north Mississippi.
Mississippi investigators were called to the intersection of MLK and Bolivar Avenue in Coahoma County.
Authorities said there was an officer-involved shooting at this location, but it's unclear who was shot at the time.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently leading the investigation.
We're working to confirm how many people are injured.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the shooting.
