CLARKSDALE, Miss. - MBI agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead in Clarksdale, Mississippi.
Investigators tell FOX13 the shooting involved a Clarksdale police officer.
Agents with the MBI said they stayed on the scene until 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Chief Sandra Williams with Clarksdale Police plans to meet with MBI agents Monday morning, according to the MBI.
FOX13 has reached out to the Clarksdale Police Department, this is their statement-
"The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting."
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for details on this case.
