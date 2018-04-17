0 McDonald's employees steal customers identity in Germantown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two teens who worked at a Germantown McDonalds are in jail. They’re charged with identity theft and wire fraud.

Germantown Police said the juveniles stole a customer’s credit card information and charged almost $2,000 on an account.

The victims told me they learned from investigators one of the suspects was seen on surveillance video using a cell phone to take pictures of their credit card.

Customers at the Germantown McDonalds were shocked to learn what the two young employees were accused of doing.

“Unbelievable, Unbelievable yea,” said customer Mathew Chious.

Germantown Police said two teenage McDonald’s employees were arrested after stealing credit card information from a customer last week.

The victims who declined an on-camera interview said they noticed more than $1,000 being spent at a boutique last week.

The victims told FOX13 the owner of the boutique assisted police and tracked down the two young girls.

“I guess they put a lot of stuff on the internet too you know what I mean. Anybody could figure anything out these days,” said Chious.

The victims said there were also several other charges to their card from places out of state.

FOX13 called McDonalds four times, they have not been returned yet.

Germantown Police could not confirm if the teens have stolen the identity of other customers.

Chious said, “You can’t get away with that kind of stuff, you know what I mean.”

Germantown Police said more charges could be forthcoming pending the outcome of their investigation.

