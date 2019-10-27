McNairy Co. schools closed due to storm damage

MCNAIRY, Co. - McNairy County schools are closed due to storm damage, according to the McNairy County Schools Facebook page.
The post shared that there will be no school on Monday Oct. 28 and Tuesday Oct. 29 due to "widespread storm damage."
According the McNairy Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook, Mayor Larry Smith has declared a State of Emergency in McNairy Co.
We will continue to share updates on these school closings.
FOX13 is working to learn more about the extent of the damage.
