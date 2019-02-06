McNairy County Schools closed for 3 days due to 'sickness'

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn, - McNairy County Schools will be closed for the next three days due to "sickness."
The schools -- located in Selmer, Tenn. -- will be closed February 6, 7, and 8. Officials said the district will reopen February 11.
The district has eight schools total.
The details surrounding the "sickness" that has caused the entire district to close temporarily are still unclear.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
