McNairy County Schools closed until Nov. 4

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Miss - McNairy County Schools will be closed until Monday after storms ripped through the area earlier this week.
According to the McNairy County School district, all classes are canceled, and they expect to be open on November 4.
Check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}