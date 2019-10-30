  • McNairy County Schools closed until Nov. 4

    Updated:

    MCNAIRY COUNTY, Miss - McNairy County Schools will be closed until Monday  after storms ripped through the area earlier this week. 

    According to the McNairy County School district, all classes are canceled, and they expect to be open on November 4. 

