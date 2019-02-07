0 McNairy County Schools, local private school closed for rest of week due to 'sickness'

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn, - An entire school district was closed Wednesday and will remain closed for the rest of the week after a mysterious illness caused a number of students to call out sick.

The schools -- located in Selmer, Tenn. -- will be closed February 6, 7, and 8. Officials said the district will reopen February 11.

McNairy County teachers took part in a district-wide disinfecting session Wednesday to combat some sort of mysterious illness that has plagued the eight schools.

What that illness is - and what caused it – is still unknown. The district hasn't answered our several attempts at reaching them.

Tuesday evening, McNairy County Schools decided to cancel classes through Friday.

A Facebook post is the only statement we have from the district explaining why.

"Due to sickness and the significant increase of students checking out sick across the county today, we will be cancelling school for the remainder of the week," the statement read.

"I'm glad I'm not sick, at home in bed not doing anything,” said McNairy County student William Bauer. "A few of my friends have gotten sick. I'm glad I'm not."

His teachers were not so lucky. According to the Facebook post, they were asked to report to the district's eight schools and assist in efforts to sanitize the buildings.

"I think it's a wonderful idea. There's been a lot of children out sick. I thank the good Lord our son hasn't been out sick this year, but there has been a lot of children, and I think it's a great idea,” said his father Jacky Bauer.

FOX13 asked the student’s father if he had any idea what's going around.

"It's my understanding it's the flu virus that's going around so bad at the schools right now. Children are rubbing their noses, touching their faces. The school needs a good cleaning,” he said.

Classes are set to re-open Monday.

A private school in Millington -- Tipton-Rosemark Academy -- also announced it would be closed for the rest of the week due to "illness."

