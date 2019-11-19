0 mConnect transit to connect downtown and U of M in matter of minutes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new vision for MATA would connect downtown to the University of Memphis in a matter of minutes with the city's first bus rapid transit system.

The new mConnect would still be a bus, but instead of traditional bus stops, the new line would have 30 transit stations along Poplar and Union.

Bus riders have mixed opinions about the project.

By 2024, the city and MATA plan to have a new bus rapid transit system.

John Zeanah, the City of Memphis Planning Director said he hopes this will be a more attractive option.

"A service like this had that dedicated frequency of ten minutes becomes a more attractive option for someone to take transit for their everyday route because its fast, its reliable and efficient," said Zeanah.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The city said the $12 million federal grant will help fund this project.

Zeanah said there will be funding from the city and hopefully the state.

"We have to invest in more updated signal infrastructure at each traffic signal, so we're able to do things like signal priority so the bus can always be moving on schedule," said Zeanah.

MATA riders like Sammie Hunter won't benefit from the new system.

Hunter spends almost two hours on two different buses trying to get to his job in Whitehaven and believes the new service shouldn't start downtown.

"We need it on the outskirts where people are trying to get to their jobs and stuff because that's where we really need it," said Hunter.

The city said the new bus line would cost the same as regular MATA buses so less than two dollars per ride.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.