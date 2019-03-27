MDOT announces closures of at least 34 bridges due to safety concerns

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced the closure of 34 bridges across the state.
The closures come after it was found out that the bridges are not safe to travel on.
In a news release sent from MDOT, the executive director said the bridges could also cost the state millions in funding.
“If these bridges remain open, it will not only present a safety hazard to the traveling public but will also threaten $530 million in federal funding, which is about 50 percent of MDOT’s overall budget,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director.
According to its most current list, the Office of State Aid Road Construction discovered 34 deficient bridges were open to traffic.
