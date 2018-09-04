MDOT asks drivers to stop using parts of I-269 until it's complete

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Drivers in Mississippi are still using I-269 between Lewisburg and Hernando, even though the Mississippi Department of Transportation wants them off the road.
MDOT wants drivers off the 9-mile stretch until it’s complete.
The 9-mile stretch has become a popular cut-through for drivers in the area, but it’s putting construction workers in danger.
According to MDOT, drivers are more likely to hit and kill one of the workers on site.
Road signs, big orange cones, and construction equipment aren’t big enough indicators for drivers to stay off the road.
Benard Tuggle from Nesbit, Mississippi said he heard the warnings but doesn’t understand why people drive in the construction zone.
“A lot of people have a different mindset. It’s not time – but to them it’s time,” Tuggle said.
MDOT told FOX13 drivers could do damage to the roadway or injure themselves. The road is uneven and incomplete in spots.
We noticed the road doesn’t have striping indicating lanes.
Tuggle said he doesn’t understand why anyone would risk it the chance of hitting someone.
“It’s wrong – it’s totally wrong. They should wait like we have to wait,” Tuggle said.
