MDOT officials unsure if I-269 was treated for ice prior to deadly bus crash

DESOTO CO., Miss. - One day after a tour bus flipped on I-269 in DeSoto County – killing two people and injuring 44 others – a small scene can still be seen at the site.
And questions are being raised about if that roadway had been properly treated to deal with icy conditions.
By Thursday morning, seven of the injured people who were at Baptist Collierville had been discharged.
Regional One, which had 10 transferred, only has six of the injured passengers left. Five are still recovering at Methodist Olive Branch – all in stable condition.
And four were still at Baptist DeSoto. Three of them are still in “serious condition,” according to officials.
FOX13 discovered while the entire metro was in the process of being treated with anti-icing mixtures Wednesday, the area where the accident happened started to be treated just after 11 a.m.
“Our crews began applying salt and slack on bridges around midmorning in DeSoto County,” said Jace Ponder with MDOT. “Near the time of the bus crash on I-269, crews were treating the northbound lanes.”
Ponder told FOX13 that while there was another crew resupplying near Byhalia, there is no confirmation that the southbound lanes – where the accident happened – were ever treated for snow or ice.
