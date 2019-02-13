0 MDOT tries to reduce the number of car accidents in Lafayette County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Mississippi Department of Transportation wants to cut the number of car accidents in Lafayette County.

In the last nine years, 56 people have been injured after crashing at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 9.

Three people died in those crashes.

The State of Mississippi said it can reduce that number by 67%. Mississippi leaders told FOX13 their plan is to install a roundabout.

MDOT said the groundbreaking for the new roundabout will be in the Spring. It could take a year to build.

Lafayette local Roy Brassell told us he drives through that intersection every day. “That’s going to be lovely. It’s going to save a lot of lives.”

Highway 7 and Highway 9 have a bad history of angle accidents or T-Bone accidents. Another local said that area is very frustrating.

“It’s frustrating. You don’t know when to go or when to stop and it’s just real aggravating,” Torey Wadley said.

MDOT told FOX13 that the project will cost $2.6 million. They said the other roundabouts around the state have virtually eliminated accidents – because it forces drivers to slow down.

An MDOT spokesperson explained driving in a circle at slow speeds will reduce the possibility of an accident by reducing the speed and possible conflict points for drivers. It can also reduce the severity of the angle of a possible collision.

According to MDOT, the new roundabout is being paid for with a Federal Transportation safety grant.

