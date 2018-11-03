  • Medical debt: Finding solutions for Mid-South families

    By: Mearl Purvis

    Updated:

    More Americans are drowning in medical debt; a July 2018 report from Health Affairs shows one in six Americans has past-due health care bills on their credit reports.

    In the Mid-South, FOX13 Investigates found one in three adults face medical debt collections. For Memphian Debra Stansberry, it started with a diagnosis of breast cancer.

    Stansberry faced chemotherapy and radiation treatments. She told FOX13 she didn’t think about the costs because the treatments were necessary for her to survive.

    “It’s a lot more expensive than I’d ever imagined”, Stansberry explained.

    A FOX13 investigation uncovered that collection companies can purchase unpaid medical debt for pennies on the dollar.

    We will show you how $1,000 in medical debt could be purchased for as little as $10. Once in collections, added fees and a long payment plans could send the amount due skyrocketing.  

    The FOX13 Investigation pinpointed thousands of cases of unpaid medical bills across the Mid-South.

    FOX13’s Mearl Purvis reports our unprecedented Medical Debt Solution to help hundreds of Mid-Southerners – Monday at 9 p.m.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories