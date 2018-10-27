0 Medical garbage found in middle of East Memphis road

Medical garbage was left in the middle of the street.

Some of the people we spoke with wanted to know if the debris was a biohazard.

FOX13 spent the day trying to find out how it got there and if it was hazardous.

Friday morning, our crews noticed what appears to be medical waste in the middle of Ridgeway Road, just north of Quince in East Memphis.

Drivers passed by the debris and a Memphis police cruiser was on the scene after 5 p.m.

After our cameras captured the video of what looked like used gauze, medical tubing, and exposed sharps such as needles, we showed it people who visit the area every week.

“It’s shocking to me for anyone to see that this is that close to where I’m hanging out,” said Joanne Sandefer.

“There’s not a human there and it’s not blocked off or anything, nobody’s working on anybody,” said Charla Hawkins.

Getting answers to why it's there proved to be difficult.

FOX13 reached out to Memphis police and the Memphis Fire Department.

It’s not clear where the debris came from or whether it’s hazardous to your health.

Hawkins said her biggest fear is that someone could have been exposed and gotten sick.

“That’s very alarming that someone could be hurt, it’s just odd,” she said.

Someone later removed the debris.

