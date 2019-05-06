Medical marijuana card: How to know if you qualify in the Mid-South

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Despite medical marijuana becoming legal in Arkansas, the grass isn’t greener for the other Mid-South states.
FOX13 has learned people in Tennessee and Mississippi will not be allowed to apply for a patient card to purchase medical marijuana in Arkansas.
That comes as a surprise to many.
The amendment voters passed in 2016 allowed for “qualifying patients” to get a doctor’s certification and apply for a cannabis card.
However, FOX13 found out you have to live in Arkansas and have a state-issued ID or driver’s license in addition to certification from a doctor in order to apply.
Scott Hardin, with the Arkansas Department of Finance, told FOX13 on Monday that the Medical Marijuana Commission likely tweaked the rules months ago.
Members of the Arkansas National Guard and the military are banned from using medical marijuana.
Below is the full list of qualifications, according to the Arkansas Department of Health:
- Be 18 years of age or older or be a minor patient with parental consent.
- Be diagnosed with a qualifying medical condition – click here to see a list of qualifying medical conditions.
- Have the official written certification from a physician.
- Be an Arkansas resident with proof of residency. (AR Driver’s License or AR State ID card).
- State law prohibits members of Arkansas National Guard and United States Military from obtaining a registry ID card.
