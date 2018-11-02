0 Meeting between MPD, Coalition of Concerned Citizens ends in frustration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A meeting involving the Memphis Police Department and the Coalition of Concerned Citizens ended before it ever got started.

Members of the coalition stormed out in frustration.

The meeting took place at the Memphis Branch of the NAACP.

Minutes before this scene FOX13 spoke to Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings about what information he prepared to take away from the meeting.

“We always want to be open to working with any group or any citizens who are up to improving our relationship and communications,” Rallings said.

A DOJ specialist from Atlanta who facilitated the mediation explained off camera the meeting was supposed to be the first of many.

Rallings said he supports the efforts of the DOJ to mend the relationship between the Coalition of Concerned Citizens and the MPD.

“If citizens feel more comfortable with a third party be it DOJ or Channel 13. I’m open to have that discussion,” Rallings said.

On the agenda were several topics centered around police community engagement and improving police training.

Kedran Franklin of the Coalition of Concerned Citizens said the meeting never began because he felt MPD didn’t come to participate.

Rallings and members of the MPD command staff stayed behind after the disagreement to continue with the meeting.

FOX13 spoke to Rallings after the meeting to find out what happened inside.

“We came to dialogue stormed out and you witnessed that,” Rallings said.

Franklin declined an on-camera interview.

“Hopefully someone can facilitate some positive dialogue because we have too much work to do to fight each other,” Rallings said.

The representative from the DOJ said he should know what the next step will be in the coming weeks.

