Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers announced

    The winning numbers for Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot drawing have been announced.

    The numbers are 59--46--28--11--31. The mega number is 01.

    The winning prize is a whopping $521,000,000.

    This is the 10th largest lottery prize in American history.

    The jackpot rose after no winning numbers were drawn Tuesday.

