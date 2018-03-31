Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers announced

The winning numbers for Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot drawing have been announced.
The numbers are 59--46--28--11--31. The mega number is 01.
The winning prize is a whopping $521,000,000.
This is the 10th largest lottery prize in American history.
The jackpot rose after no winning numbers were drawn Tuesday.
