0 Memorial created to remember 100-year anniversary of Elaine Massacre

HELENA, AR - A United States District Judge related to four African Americans killed during the Elaine Massacre spoke about hope at a memorial dedication.

The new memorial sits in the courthouse square in Helena-West Helena to honor hundreds of African Americans killed in 1919.

One hundred years ago, over 200 African Americans were killed in the Elaine Massacre.

“We return not to relive 1919, we return to this block to remember and honor those who were killed we return in hope,” District Judge Brian Miller said.

District Judge Miller lost four of his great uncles during the massacre. The violence started after sharecroppers met at a church a few miles from Elaine to discuss demanding higher pay from white plantation owners.

Miller told FOX13 his uncles finished a hunting trip when they were approached on the train.

“The people who took them off the train told them they were protecting them, but they ended up getting killed and there is a photo of them on the side of the road,” Miller said. “The photo is at the University of Arkansas of them lying on the road dead after being shot.”

Dozens are gathering to look at the Elaine Massacre Memorial in Helena West Helena for the 100 year anniversary. The memorial honors the hundreds of African American sharecroppers who were killed in 1919 by a white mob. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/ytZKIpivmm — Jacque Masse (@massereports) September 29, 2019

When the memorial was first proposed several argued it should be placed in Elaine instead, but Miller disagrees.

“All the trials occurred here all the chants for death occurred here all of the power plays the power structure that sent the people out the posse was formed here,” Miller told FOX13.

Miller said this memorial is a sign of hope, but also a reminder of the violence that took place.

The 100-year anniversary of the Elaine Massacre is Monday.

