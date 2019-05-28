0 Memorial Day cookout continues to draw large crowds, hopes to stop the violence in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For the past eight summers, one Orange Mound woman has hosted a Memorial Day cookout for a "Stop the Violence" event.

The goal is to provide a positive outlet for children and families on that day.

Toya Crawford has a lot of love for the Orange Mound community, and her work during the summer is proof.

Geremiah Hampton can still recall the mood of Orange Mound nearly a decade ago.

“It was a lot of violence going on in our neighborhood,” said Hampton. “People were just dying left and right.”

That’s when Hampton’s cousin, Crawford, stepped up.

“I just wanted to bring something back to my community. I just want to do something different,” said Crawford. “I just said some of these parents – they don’t do that much with the kids, so I just wanted to give back to Orange Mound.”

On Monday, in the latest of the Memorial Day cookouts, the large crowd at Lewis-Davis Park honored those who lost their lives to domestic and gun violence.

This idea was sparked by a violent summer eight years ago, but Hampton said the issue isn’t new.

“This isn’t a problem that’s just started. It’s a problem that’s been here since probably around the 70s,” Hampton said.

With an outlet for children and families to experience fellowship, Crawford felt the love once again.

“I love being with my Orange Mound family. I love doing something with them, and they love supporting me,” said Crawford.

Paramount Staffing was also at the event hosting a job fair and accepting applications.

