Memorial held for homicide victims in Memphis

There have been 161 victims killed in homicides so far in 2018 across Memphis, and each one is being remembered Monday night.
Officials held a vigil in the City Council Chambers, asking family members of the victims to bring ornaments to place in memorial wreaths.
Last week, 2-year-old Anaya Boyd was shot and killed in her home. Police said the toddler’s father, Mikal Grogan, was playing dice and selling marijuana at the Enclave Apartments the night of the shooting.
Also remembered Monday night was a grandmother and wife, Belinda Humphreys. Humphreys was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking.
Police said her husband tried to fend off the attackers with his own gun but was too late, and he was also hurt.
In September, Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary was gunned down while walking home from a charity event on South Front Street.
His murder led to a wild police chase and crash when the suspects’ vehicle was spotted in South Memphis.
