  • Memphian wins $3.5 million on slot machine in Tunica

    Updated:

    One lucky Memphian is now a millionaire. 

    The massive payout came from the Gold Strike Casino in Tunica. 

    The winner won $3,595,950.94 on the Cher Live slot machine. They bet only $4. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphian wins $3.5 million on slot machine in Tunica