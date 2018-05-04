Memphian wins $3.5 million on slot machine in Tunica

One lucky Memphian is now a millionaire.
The massive payout came from the Gold Strike Casino in Tunica.
The winner won $3,595,950.94 on the Cher Live slot machine. They bet only $4.
One Memphian is now a MILLIONAIRE after winning a $3,595,950.94 #jackpot at Gold Strike today. He was playing a penny progressive Cher slot.— Gold Strike Tunica (@GoldStrikeMGM) May 3, 2018
Must be 21. ©2018 MGM Resorts International®. All rights reserved. Gambling problem? Call 1.800.522.4700. pic.twitter.com/Snk8eEv37b
Trending stories:
- Teen stabbed with scissors after pulling student’s dress up at Memphis school, police say
- Person shot at Opry Mills mall in Nashville
- Man interested in coworker kills her fiancé to eliminate competition, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}