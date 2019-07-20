0 Memphians battle intense heat, offer tips for beating it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was another scorching Saturday with a heat advisory for most of the Mid-South.

FOX13’s Winnie Wright spoke with Memphians out braving the temperatures. She explained how they plan to beat the heat.

“This is Stella. She’s a black Goldendoodle.”

We met Monica Haberman and Stella at the Mud Island Dog Park, attempting to beat the Memphis heat by getting Stella’s energy out early.

“We try to typically come out early in the morning, make sure she’s got lots of water,” Monica told us “She likes to lay right by our fan, go under our bed to get cool, and rest up.”

Children and pets are two main groups affected by the heat.

Pets with darker and longer fur, like Stella, also tend to overheat faster than pets with light, short hair coats.

“We’re not from Memphis originally either, so it’s been interesting to experience this heat. It’s a little different than the midwestern heat where we are from.”

Another vulnerable group when it’s this hot - the homeless.

“The people we serve are largely forgotten. They’re ignored. They’re avoided,” said Lyle Udell Saturday.

We couldn’t help but stop when we saw him and more than 30 sweaty bicyclists in front of Memphis City Hall.

Udell explained he’s the Executive Director of Urban Bicycle Food Ministries. He and his friends were out providing food and water to the homeless.

“We give them the burritos that we make, we give them water. We have juice with us sometimes. We also carry along necessities like mosquito repellant in the wintertime, we have hats and gloves, scarves and things like that.”

Udell and the others were willingly taking on this brutal heat to help others.

His advice when it comes to beating the heat - “Just drink plenty of water.”

Urban Bicycle Food Ministries delivers care packages on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

For a list of the CDC’s heat tips, including how you can stay cool, CLICK HERE.

