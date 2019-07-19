0 Memphians fight for $15 after the House of Representatives pass bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The fight for $15 union protested outside McDonald’s on Third St. calling for higher wages.

This comes after the House of Representatives passed a bill that would increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

The fight for $15 union wants minimum wage changed from $7.25 to $15 an hour.

Tashawn Jones cooks food at the grill and hands out food at the McDonald’s off Third St.

He is paid $8.75 per hour.

“It’s okay but it could be better, it's not affordable for things such as cars, living, you know,” said Tahawn Jones.

He’s worked at the McDonald’s for the past four years and hasn’t looked for another job.

“It’s kind of hard work but we deserve better more pay, things should be better,” said Jones.

On Thursday, the House passed a bill to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

Opponents argue this bill would hurt small businesses and cause some to lose their jobs.

Tiffany Lowe was in Washington during the vote with the union.

“This is our first step and we made it this far so it’s a big win,” said Lowe.

She works at Kentucky Fried Chicken and makes $7.65 an hour as a cashier.

Lowe said its hard providing for her kids.

“I think that’s great I would be able to do better for my children, I would be able to sleep at night wouldn’t have to worry about food or my bills,” said Lowe.

FOX13 reached out to McDonald’s for a comment on the protest and the raise the wage act but didn’t hear back.

The raise the wage act needs to pass the Senate next.

