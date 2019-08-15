Memphians flocking to viral Facebook group focused on unique, original sandwiches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Ryan Hopgood was simply looking for a way to share a sandwich on Facebook. And then a picture of a sandwich went viral.
As FOX13 found out, Hopgood's Facebook page "Memphis Sandwich Clique" more than cut the mustard.
Hopgood told FOX13 the idea started in a tasty way that had some meat to it, no matter how you slice it.
"There was a group out of New York and Atlanta and posting sandwiches and there was not a single one from Memphis," said Hopgood. "And I figured our sandwiches were a little better, so I posted one and it kind of went viral."
Hopgood shared that more and more members sandwiched their way into his newly formed Memphis Sandwich Clique.
"I guess the love for food and the love for sandwiches, the local businesses – the love that goes into making the sandwiches, I guess," Hopgood said. Honestly, I have no idea what is driving it people just really live their food. People really love their sandwiches "
The posts and pictures of sandwiches keep coming.
"Going different places is fun and all, but it is cooler when you can eat a sandwich that you can post a picture of and get 300 likes," said Hopgood.
