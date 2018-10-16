0 Memphians vote to decide term lengths for City Council members

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In just a few weeks, Memphians will have a chance to decide term lengths for City Council members.

Ordinance 5676 on this year’s ballot asked if Council members should be eligible for a third, two-year term.

Now, Council Members are only eligible for two, four-year terms.

“If the voters want us to remain at two, then the answer is no. If the voters want it to be three, then the answer is yes,” said Councilman Martavius Jones.

Jones is two years into his first four-year term. He said the position comes in a learning curve.

“When we’re looking to make decisions. When we’re casting votes, it’s on-the-job training,” Jones said.

Former Shelby County Commissioner Steve Mulroy said eight years is enough.

“It’s absurd to say you need more than eight years to do the city council job,” Mulroy said. “I think it’s important to have people step aside and let fresh faces in.”

Next month, voters will decide on ordinance 5076. It would allow a third term for council members.

It reads:

Shall the Charter of the City of Memphis, Tennessee be amended to provide no person shall be

eligible to hold or to be elected to the office of Mayor or Memphis City Council if any such person has

served at any time more than three (3) consecutive four-year terms, except that service by persons

elected or appointed to fill an unexpired four-year term shall not be countedasfull four-year term?

