0 Memphians 'wishful recycling' causing tons of recyclables to end up in landfills, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tons of recyclables from Memphis are ending up in landfills. FOX13 discovered recycling from businesses like the Memphis International Airport is getting dumped.

Now, the entire recycling program could be at risk for residential areas as well.

In 2018 alone, the city of Memphis collected 20,000 tons of recycling from residential areas across the city.

City officials said Memphians want to recycle, and they are trying. However, they aren’t recycling properly.

And that could result in costs going up for everyone or losing it altogether.

Philip Davis with the city of Memphis told FOX13 “wishful recycling” is when people throw items in the bin they hope or think are recyclable – but they are not.

"We want to encourage people to recycle, but we also want to let people know that what we call 'wishful recycling' is not always the best thing," said Davis.

This can contaminate tons of recycling, which instead ends up at the dump. If crews decide the recycling is contaminated, the entire load could be sent to the landfill.

Davis said educating the public is a huge piece of the puzzle.

"In the past we've asked people to throw it in the cart and let the system decide if it's recyclable. Now because of things that are going on globally, we want people to be more thoughtful about what they're putting in their recycle carts," Davis said.

City officials try to keep the overall contamination below 14 percent.

If too much of the city’s recycling is contaminated, Republic Services – the company contracted by the city to dispose of our waste – could instead send recycling to the dump at their discretion.

To learn what you can and can’t recycle in The City of Memphis, visit their website.

