Memphis 6-year-old says man 'grabbed his wee wee' while riding his bike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - We talk to the suspect’s family and break down why relatives say the suspect might suffer from a mental condition, today at 5.
Police are investigating after a 6-year-old was sexually assault while riding his bike in Southeast Memphis.
The victim’s mother told police the little boy was riding his bike at Fieldlark Dr. and Skylark Dr. near T.O. Fuller Park, when he was stopped by suspect Darion Newell.
MPD said Newell then pulled the little boy’s shorts down and grabbed his private area.
Two witnesses on the scene saw the suspect pull his hand out of the boy’s pants.
The witnesses then asked the victim what happened, he told them “He stuck his hands down my pants and grabbed by wee wee,” according to MPD.
Newell was then taken to 201 Poplar Ave.
