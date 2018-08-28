Memphis 8-year-old stabbed 3 times by mother's live-in boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars after stabbing his girlfriend’s 8-year-old daughter three times.
Police were called to the 1400 block of Western Park Dr. in southwest Memphis on Monday.
A woman told MPD her 8-year-old daughter was stabbed by her live-in boyfriend, Ray Jones.
The victim’s older sister, who’s 13-years-old, told police Jones entered the bedroom they were in with a knife in his hand.
The 13-year-old tried to stop Ray Jones from stabbing her sister by jumping on his back. When the 7-year-old screamed for help, her mother came into the bedroom to see what was going on.
Once the mother walked into the bedroom, Jones walked out of the bedroom into the living room. The mother immediately called the police, according to MPD.
Police say the 8-year-old was stabbed in her left arm, under her left arm, and the top of her back.
