Memphis activist arrested and charged with drug possession

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A well-known Memphis activist was arrested Friday evening for a plethora of charges.
Social Activist Keedran "TNT" Franklin is jail after being arrested on drug charges. According to Memphis Police, detectives stopped Franklin because his licenses had been revoked and other issues.
Detectives told FOX13 they searched his car after smelling marijuana. They found about four ounces of pot and a small amount of psychedelic mushrooms.
Franklin is a well known activist, who has organized protests for better wages and police accountability.
Franklin will face a judge Monday, July 9 and 8:30 a.m.
