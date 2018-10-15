Memphis Airport holds emergency response exercise that simulates plane crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis International Airport held an emergency response exercise Monday morning to simulate a plane crash.
Explosions, fire, and bodies covered a runway. However, it was all controlled and the people were not actually hurt.
Airport Authority’s Glen Thomas told FOX13 they do the drill every two years, though the FAA requires they do it every three years.
“It’s crucial that we not only monitor our plan, evolve our emergency response plan, but really look for areas where we can improve,” he said.
117 volunteers had their makeup done to look like plane crash victims. They were given injuries to act out for emergency crews to respond to.
“Every time we walk away with different types of improvements we can make,” Thomas said. “So, we’re sure that when we improve our response today that we’ll have additional ideas to improve the process in the future.”
The volunteers varied from high schoolers to airport employees.
