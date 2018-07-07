Memphis among top 10 cities in U.S. with least amount of million-dollar homes, study says

Memphis has one of the lowest shares of million-dollar homes in the United States, according to a study.
The study, conducted by LendingTree, ranked U.S. cities by concentration of million-dollar homes.
The areas at the top of the list are much more populated with a high number of homes valued at more than $1 million.
Memphis was on the opposite end of that spectrum. According to the study, Memphis is No. 6 on cities with the lowest share of million-dollar homes.
Memphis has the sixth lowest share of million-dollar homes in the U.S. and a median home value of $130,000.
The top-10 cities in terms of lowest concentration of million-dollar homes are as follows:
- Buffalo, N.Y.
- Pittsburgh
- Hartford, Conn.
- Cleveland
- Indianapolis
- Memphis
- Columbus, Ohio
- Louisville, Ky.
- Oklahoma City
- Cincinnati
The study found that West Coast cities tend to have the highest concentration, while million-dollar homes in Northeastern cities are much less popular.
The city with the highest concentration is San Jose, Cal. – with a median home value of $1.07 million.
California has four of the top five cities in the country, according to the study.
You can see the entire list and broken-down data HERE.
