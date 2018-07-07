  • Memphis among top 10 cities in U.S. with least amount of million-dollar homes, study says

    Memphis has one of the lowest shares of million-dollar homes in the United States, according to a study. 

    The study, conducted by LendingTree, ranked U.S. cities by concentration of million-dollar homes. 

    The areas at the top of the list are much more populated with a high number of homes valued at more than $1 million. 

    Memphis was on the opposite end of that spectrum. According to the study, Memphis is No. 6 on cities with the lowest share of million-dollar homes. 

    The top-10 cities in terms of lowest concentration of million-dollar homes are as follows:

    1. Buffalo, N.Y.    
    2. Pittsburgh 
    3. Hartford, Conn. 
    4. Cleveland 
    5. Indianapolis 
    6. Memphis
    7. Columbus, Ohio 
    8. Louisville, Ky. 
    9. Oklahoma City 
    10. Cincinnati

    The study found that West Coast cities tend to have the highest concentration, while million-dollar homes in Northeastern cities are much less popular. 

    The city with the highest concentration is San Jose, Cal. – with a median home value of $1.07 million. 

    California has four of the top five cities in the country, according to the study. 

    You can see the entire list and broken-down data HERE

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

