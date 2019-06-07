Memphis Animal Services, police rescue 35 dogs from local home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Animal Services and police officers rescued 35 dogs from a local home Thursday night.
Police said they responded to an “animal cruelty” case at a home on Zelda Lane near Waring Road in Berclair.
All 35 dogs were removed from the home, but MAS officials said they are in desperate need of foster homes because the shelter is at full capacity.
Officials said those who can adopt a pet are asked to come in during adoption hours from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators have not identified the homeowner, or what, if any, charges will be filed.
