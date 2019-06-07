Memphis Animal Services, police rescue 40 dogs from local home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to documents, Memphis Animal Services informed police about a complaint of potential animal abuse on June 6, in the 4300 block of Zelda Lane.
According to officers, when they arrived on the scene, they heard dogs barking from the inside of the home and a detached garage.
Officers also reported a foul odor coming from the residence.
According to officers, they spoke with Bonnie Maher-Hazel, the house owner, who signed consent to search the residence.
Officers said when they entered the home there were 40 dogs covered with feces and urine inside the residence, garage and individual kennels.
According to officers, they also noticed the dogs had injuries and lacked air inside of the areas they were in.
Hazel was arrested by police and Animal Services removed the animals from the home.
All dogs were removed from the home, but MAS officials said they are in desperate need of foster homes because the shelter is at full capacity.
Officials said those who can adopt a pet are asked to come in during adoption hours from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
