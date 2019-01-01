Memphis animal shelter surpasses goal of 7,000 rescues, adoptions for 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis animal shelter met and exceeded its goal of rescues and adoptions for 2018.
According to a release on its Facebook page, Memphis Animal Services announced it surpassed its year-long goal of 7,000 “new beginnings” and ended the year with an 88 percent “save rate.”
The shelter thanked the local community for support in finding these animals new homes.
MAS officials said 7,000 was a stretch goal and were not sure if they would hit it. However, they achieved the goal on Dec. 28.
MAS also increased its save rate by four percent from 2017, despite an eight percent increase in the amount of animals it took in.
For more information of MAS and how to adopt, visit their website here.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}