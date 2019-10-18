0 Memphis apartment complex forced to pay MLGW more than $55k after new meter installed

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Water is an essential of life. It’s also what’s costing Stone Ridge at Germantown Falls tens of thousands of dollars extra in water and sewer bills.

“[MLGW has] not acknowledged any responsibility in any of this,” said Don Wolfe.

Wolfe, an asset manager at Stone Ridge at Germantown Falls, said when MLGW installed a new smart meter this summer at the complex, a bill flowed in shortly after.

Between Feb. 2018 and July 2019, MLGW billed his complex like any other month.

The bills didn’t show any noticeable discrepancies. Each one stated that meters were read on site.

Then in July, Wolfe received a letter: the property owed $56,000.

“Our records show that the water meter serving your address […] was under estimated Feb. 28,2018 through June 3, 2019. Your bill statement will display a reason under each utility service anytime your meter(s) is/are estimated,” the letter reads.

“They just let it go and it went and went and went for 17 months,” said Wolfe.

In August, Wolfe had a hearing with MLGW. A hearing, he said, he lost.

“I had all 17 water bills that I took with me and every single one of them tells me they were read in person,” said Wolfe. “So I asked why and [MLGW] couldn’t give me an answer at the hearing.”

Wolfe got an answer in October after MLGW sent him a letter.

“During the hearing, you inquired as to why there was no notification on your bills were being estimated,” the letter sent by MLGW reads. “Unfortunately, due to the coding in our billing system, you were not notified on your bill of the estimated monthly readings. I offer my sincerest apologies for the inconvenience that this matter has caused.”

“Because of a coding error that didn’t come out on my bill,” said Wolfe. “[MLGW] apologized for the inconvenience, but I still owed $56,000.”

FOX13 Investigates asked Wolfe if his tenants will foot the bill. Wolfe said no.

“I can’t. That’s not fair,” said Wolfe. “I don’t do business like that. I can’t go back and say, ‘oh, b the way, MLGW messed up. You owe me another $227.’”

FOX13 corresponded with MLGW and asked why they didn't notify the complex of any estimates for nearly 1.5 years. They responded, "The water meter at this site is a compound meter that has two readings. We received one reading but not the other. Therefore, it didn't register as an estimate."

MLGW acknowledged that they made a mistake, but they are still asking for payment from the complex. "MLGW is not asking the complex to pay for an MLGW mistake, but we are asking them to pay for the water that was consumed by the apartment complex, " they said in an email.

According to MLGW, they were able to back bill the complex because of a policy stating that, "if it is discovered that the utility service was previously unbilled or underbilled. The customer will be notified in writing of the back billing adjustment. The affected customer is offered a payment arrangement matching the amount of time that they were unbilled or underbilled. (2018 Customer Care Policy Section 107.00 - Billing)."

In light of this incident, MLGW is encouraging customers to review their bills and usage. "Customers should contact us when they see a significant change in their usage for both high and low consumption."

