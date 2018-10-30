A Mid-South Target is closing its doors early next year.
According to the Star Tribune, a Target in Cordova will shut down on Feb. 2 of 2019.
The report did not indicate which Cordova location would be affected.
We have reached out to Target corporate for more details.
The Minneapolis-based retail chain announced it will shut down six stores in all: two in Chicago; one in the Milwaukee suburb of Greenfield, Wis.; one in Commack, N.Y.; and one in Cordova, Tenn., east of Memphis, the report said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
FOX13 is working to learn more details surrounding the closure and what it means for the area.
