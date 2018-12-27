Memphis-area toy stores seeing increase in holiday sales after closing of Toys 'R' Us

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis area toy stores are noticing an increase in sales this holiday season without Toys R Us in the market.
The famous chain store closed all its stores nationwide in June.
From board games to baby dolls, Knowledge Tree wants to become a bigger player in the toy market.
The store is known for school supplies, but owner Andy Gattas company has been growing its toy inventory over the past ten years.
He said they got a little extra help this year with the mass closure of Toys R Us.
“They were a 900-pound gorilla in the market place and you take that out, that's a pretty big void and I’m sure Amazon and Walmart probably got a huge share of that, but I think all of us in the toy business felt some of that,” said Gattas.
Gattas said his stores felt the chain store’s absence in the bottom line.
He said Knowledge Tree had a six to eight percent increase in sales, which may not sound like a lot until they crunch a few more numbers.
