0 Memphis athletic non-profit, community members help Whitehaven little league get back in the game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Whitehaven little league is getting back in the game after they had to temporarily put their season on hold.

FOX13 first told you on Thursday, the Shelby County School District added a new security fee for using its facilities, but the price tag was more than what some leagues could afford.

But now the Whitehaven Junior Sports Association is getting some support from a local non-profit and other community members who are stepping in to help.

The Whitehaven ravens stopped their practice for a pep talk they’ve been anxiously waiting to hear

“Now there’s a good possibility we’re going to be playing some football,” said James Ingram, President of the Whitehaven Junior Sports Association.

This comes after the league temporarily suspended their season because they couldn’t afford to use the stadium.

Starting this year, the school district is requiring teams who used SCS stadiums to pay for two security officers which cost $39.08 an hour for each officer and if the team goes over their original reservation, they will be charged (the same rate) for the additional time on the field.

Ingram said those fees were adding up too quickly.

But now, this is league is getting some relief from organizations like the Section 901 Youth Athletic Fund which was created to support youth athletics in Memphis.

“We thought if we could raise money and then find these organizations maybe we could help them pay for jerseys, or pay bills or whatever the case may be,” said Kurt Voldeng, President of Section 901 Youth Athletic Fund. “That’s what we’re trying to do and that’s help bridge that gap for those organizations who need capitol.”

But league is still thinking about the rest of the season.

FOX13’s Kirstin Garriss called, texted and emailed every school board member and asked them about the fees. Only one of school board member returned her phone call and said the board hadn’t voted on the fees.

In a statement to FOX13, a district spokesperson said, “Board approval is not necessary in this case because there is no change to policy. Changes to rental requirements are made at the discretion of the administrators tasked with managing SCS facilities.”

“I think it should have been a vote and there should have been more people involved because if you leave it to the department they’re going to say hey this is the right thing to do but the school board could have came in and said no we can’t put that kind of charge on little league and pee wee football,” said Ingram.

The district said a formal notice about the new security was not given to the leagues but a spokesperson said the fee was mentioned in the rental permit.

