0 Memphis Attorney asking for transparency when it comes to the city's untested rape kits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis was known to have the largest backlog in the country.

The attorney representing victims is accusing city council leaders of not being transparent.

The reason why is that the city's website providing the sexual assault kit task force update no longer includes monthly reports. The last report was from April 2019.

Attorney Daniel Lofton said that's a problem.

"The victims are still trying to get a sense of final peace and justice on this and that's extremely difficult," said Lofton.

Daniel Lofton represents nearly 80 rape victims in state court whose kits went untested for years.

In 2013, FOX13 reported the sex crimes unit shelved more than 12,000 rape kits for decades dating back to the 1980s.

Lofton who calls this one of the city's biggest scandals in history says city council members are still not being forthcoming with information.

"It's still very much an issue. It's a critical issue and it needs to be made publicly available."

This city's website lists sexual assault kit task force updates from June 2015 to April of this year.

In April, FOX13 reported there were more than 3,500 investigations.

MPD said 300 were still active at the time. 89 of the investigations had been closed.

Lofton said he doesn't understand why the monthly updates are not easily available online.

"May through present, we do not have reports on the processing of rape kits," he said.

FOX13 spoke with city council member Martavius Jones over the phone. He said the information is still public.

He said in part "the number of untested rape kits was not increasing. Because we know at some point most of them will be at some stage of testing, there would be no need for reports if the number of rape kits was not increasing."

"There's still a lot of work that needs to be done. It's just not a priority now because the news media has been quiet about it for a while so it's just kind of gone off the priority list," Lofton stated.

FOX13 expects to hear back from someone with the task force to find out why this website is not updated. We will let you know as soon as we do.

