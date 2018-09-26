0 Memphis attorney cleared of rape, kidnapping charges to represent family of man shot by MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two prominent attorneys will be representing the family of Martavious Banks after he was shot by an Memphis police officer.

Arthur Horne, a prominent Memphis-based lawyer, was just found not guilty of rape, aggravated assault, and kidnapping in August.

After being arrested in March of 2017, Horne was found guilty of simple assault, a misdemeanor.

Banks was shot by Officer Jamarcus Jeames, 26, according to police. Jeames was the primary officer involved in the shooting in South Memphis on Sept. 17.

MPD identified the other two officers involved in the incident as Christopher Nowell, 27, and Michael Williams II, 27.

The other well-known lawyer set to represent Banks’ family is Bill Murphy.

Murphy is known for representing the family of Freddie Gray, the man who died while in police custody in Baltimore in 2015.

Gray’s neck was broken while riding unrestrained in the back of a police van.

And the charges were dropped against all the officers involved in that incident.

As of now, a lawsuit has not yet been filed against the City of Memphis or MPD on behalf of the Banks family.

Banks remains in critical condition and is on life support, according to family.

FOX13’s Greg Coy is working to find more information about the team of attorneys, and when a lawsuit could potentially be filed – on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.

