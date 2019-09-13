Memphis baby born 9/11, at 9:11, and weighs 9 lbs. 11 oz

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A beautiful bundle of joy was born on a somber day in history in the Mid-South.
Christina Brown was born 9/11 at 9:11 and weighed 9 pounds 11 ounces.
Her parents Cameteione and Justin Brown were overjoyed to welcome their stunning baby girl into the work at Methodist Germantown Le Bonheur.
Christina's sisters Ameriyah and Anjeah were also there to greet their little sister.
She was born on the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks in 2001.
