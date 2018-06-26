Memphis-based company infiltrated during $15 million Africa-based cybercrime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A $15 million cybercrime leaves eight people behind bars after infiltrating servers and email systems of a Memphis-based real estate company, according to the Department of Justice.
The indictment alleged that an Africa-based coconspirator possibly committed a series of intrusions into the Memphis-based company in June and July of 2016.
Five people were arrested in the United States:
- Javier Luis Ramos Alonso, 28, Mexican citizen residing in Seaside, California
- James Dean, 65, of Plainfield, Indiana
- Dana Brady, 61, of Auburn, Washington
- Rashid Abdulai, 24, a Ghanaian citizen residing in the Bronx, New York
- Olufolajimi Abegunde, 31 a Nigerian citizen residing in Atlanta, Georgia
Three others were arrested overseas and are pending extradition proceeding face to face charges filed in the Western District of Tennessee:
- Maxwell Atugba Abayeta aka Maxwell Peter, 26, of Ghana
- Babatunde Martins, 62, of Ghana
- Benard Emurhowhoariogho Okorhi, 39 a Nigerian citizen who resides in Ghana
However, four people remain at large.
“The defendants allegedly unleashed a barrage of international fraud schemes that targeted U.S. businesses and individuals, robbing them to the tune of approximately $15 million,” according to the Acting Assistant Attorney General Cronan.
