  • Memphis-based company infiltrated during $15 million Africa-based cybercrime

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A $15 million cybercrime leaves eight people behind bars after infiltrating servers and email systems of a Memphis-based real estate company, according to the Department of Justice

    The indictment alleged that an Africa-based coconspirator possibly committed a series of intrusions into the Memphis-based company in June and July of 2016.

    Five people were arrested in the United States:

    • Javier Luis Ramos Alonso, 28, Mexican citizen residing in Seaside, California
    • James Dean, 65, of Plainfield, Indiana
    • Dana Brady, 61, of Auburn, Washington
    • Rashid Abdulai, 24, a Ghanaian citizen residing in the Bronx, New York
    • Olufolajimi Abegunde, 31 a Nigerian citizen residing in Atlanta, Georgia

    Three others were arrested overseas and are pending extradition proceeding face to face charges filed in the Western District of Tennessee:

    • Maxwell Atugba Abayeta aka Maxwell Peter, 26, of Ghana
    • Babatunde Martins, 62, of Ghana
    • Benard Emurhowhoariogho Okorhi, 39 a Nigerian citizen who resides in Ghana

    However, four people remain at large.

    “The defendants allegedly unleashed a barrage of international fraud schemes that targeted U.S. businesses and individuals, robbing them to the tune of approximately $15 million,” according to the Acting Assistant Attorney General Cronan.

