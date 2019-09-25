0 Memphis BBB warning about unclaimed property scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Scamming isn't just a hobby for some crooks it's a profession and if you're not careful you could be out of a lot of money.

The president of the Better Business Bureau in Memphis said to watch out after he was targeted for a scam that he said could have almost fooled him.

The BBB is now alerting the public about an unclaimed property scam that may look like legit but it's not.

It is an unclaimed property scam.

The letterhead looks official and the website crafted to look legit.

But Randy Hutchison, from the Better Business Bureau in Memphis, said this letter is the work of a scammer.

Hutchison told FOX13 someone faxed him a document earlier this month claiming to be an attorney in Canada named Manfred Whiteman.

In this case, he knew better, but we also checked the website, which was just registered in august. The Canadian BBB said there is no such attorney in Canada.

We read over the document which stated the attorney would help Hutchison recover unclaimed permanent life insurance from a deceased relative worth $10.6 million.

And Hutchison said it just so happens he had a family member with the same name on the document

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, there are billions of dollars and there are many businesses called finders or locators who find a legitimate property to inform people, but Hutchinson said to be very careful

If think you may have unclaimed money or property waiting for you, check online through a free website and a state database to compete for a search.

If you get a letter like this and you're asked to pay an upfront fee. Don't do it.

According to the BBB, companies or businesses who help reclaim property do not charge an upfront fee or flat rate. It will charge you a fee after you get your money.



