0 Memphis Bike Share sets sights on launch date

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In just a matter of weeks, 600 new bikes will be on the streets of Memphis.

This, all a part of Explore Bike Share, Memphis' first-and-only bike share program. The news comes at the same time AAA said cyclists deaths are increasing on U.S. roadways.

Explore Bike Share leaders said this is a long term investment for the city overall.

“I’ve been waiting a little over three years to get all of the funding we need and partners we need to explore a bike share in Memphis,” said Roshun Austin, who is part of the group spearheading the launch of Explore Bike Share.

Update on my VERY FIRST assignment at @FOX13Memphis (nearly two years later): “Explore” Memphis’ bike share program, launches with 600 bikes 🚲 on May 23rd! pic.twitter.com/vdNdyPOH6s — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) May 1, 2018

Many of those bikes are already being tested on the streets ahead of their may 23rd launch. The program was initially announced several years ago. Finally, they're just about ready to go.

“We went from a city with no bike lanes to a city with hundreds of bike lanes within years’ time,” Austin said.

This also comes at a time where cyclist deaths are also on the rise – AAA said there were 840 cyclist deaths in 2016 -- the highest number since 1991.

In that study, AAA notes more than half of drivers they in the study have concerns about not having enough space to drive around cyclists. Austin said with the new bike lanes -- there should be space for many riders.

And explore bike share will kick off with 60 stations across town. They also say more will come after that. And today is the first day you can register for an explore bike share membership.

A monthly membership will go for $15, and an annual membership for is $120.

For a full breakdown, visit their website, explorebikeshare.com.

