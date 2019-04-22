Memphis Botanic Garden will receive multi-million dollar upgrade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Botanic Garden is getting a $6 million upgrade in the next three years.
Garden leaders are adding a brand new garden as well as upgrading 14 other areas.
Director Michael Allen said they hope to have the projects done in three years.
“We have gardens that could use an infusion of new energy, our grounds could use some updating and modernization, and our visitors center also needs to be modernized,” Allen said.
The new garden is an urban garden. Allen said they hope to show city dwellers a way to create small gardens at their own homes.
“Whether it’s in a back yard, patio, a balcony, an apartment, or condominium complex,” he said.
Allen said 40,000 students visit the 96 acres each year. He said they have raised $2.55 million already for the project.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}