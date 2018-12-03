0 Memphis boy, 9, killed in charter bus crash identified

SALINE CO., Ark. - The child who was killed in Monday morning’s charter bus crash in Saline County, Ark. has been identified by the county coroner.

Kameron Johnson, 9 – known by family and friends as Kam Kam – died in the accident.

Saline County Coroner, Kevin Cleghorn, confirms this is the victim of this morning’s fatal bus crash: 9 year-old Kameron Johnson.@FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/iVbZkvy4rA — Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) December 3, 2018

He was among the nearly 50 children who were on board a charter bus that was traveling back from the Dallas-Fort Worth area to Memphis. The kids, who were part of a youth football team, were in Texas for the Big Tex National Championship.

Forty-five other children were injured in the accident, which happened around 2:40 a.m. on I-30 near the Highway 70 access ramp. Multiple children were trapped at the time of the accident, and victims were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated.

Kameron was a third-grade student at Aspire Coleman Elementary School. The district released the following statement.

It is with a heavy heart that we share unfortunate news about Aspire Public School Memphis scholars who were involved in a tragic accident. This morning, a bus carrying a youth Orange Mound Football team crashed outside of Little Rock, Arkansas. We have confirmed with family members that at least four Aspire scholars were on that bus. The one fatality was an Aspire scholar.

In a news conference Monday afternoon, the district said three of its students were treated at an Arkansas hospital, but one of them lost his life.

“Just full of life. Full of energy. Full of potential,” Aspire Public Schools Supt. Dr. Nickalous Manning said when asked about Kam Kam. “It’s hard to put into words what the future had for him. He’s definitely a young person who is near and dear to our hearts.”

Dr. Manning said the young man made a profound impact on everyone he met, and the loss is hitting those close to him extremely hard.

“You could see it on their face what this young person meant to them, to the community, to teachers, and the adults here,” he said.

